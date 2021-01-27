COTTONWOOD — Winners in the VFW Voice of Democracy for Post 4902 were as follows: Leann Lightfield - first place; Jade Prigge - second place; and Erin Wassmuth - third place. The theme this year was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”. The Patriot’s Pen winners for Post 4902 were Noelle Chmelik - first place; Rachael Sonnen - second place; and Olivia Uhlenkott - third place. The theme for this contest was “What is patriotism to me?”.
Mattie Lustig won the KLEW Academic All-Star plaque for her academic achievements.
Shae Dining won at the local level with her essay “The Bill of Rights and Me.” The contest was sponsored by the Fleet Reserve Association. Her essay will be forwarded on to the regional level.
Congratulations to all the winners! We are very proud of all these students.
Prairie Booster Club will sponsor three $250 scholarships for Prairie High School Seniors who plan to further their education at a college. The graduate’s family must be a member of the Booster Club. Applications can be picked up at the counselor’s office at Prairie High School. Deadline for the application is Apr. 19.
The Jamaica Team (aka Haiti Team) will be taking orders for cinnamon rolls from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2, and the cinnamon rolls will be available for pickup at St. Mary’s Church on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9:30 a.m. - noon (no deliveries). Each dozen is $15; we are asking that you limit your orders to four dozen per person, and half dozen will not be available this year. You can order by calling Debbie 208-553-5837; Ali 208-830-0937; or Hope 208-962-1021. Only pre-orders will be filled, there will not be extra rolls available following Mass on Feb. 7, so remember to get your order in early! We appreciate your support!
If you have not been able to attend church services, there is a website that is teaching the Catechism of the Catholic Church in one email a day for a year. The cost is free. To sign up, go to: flocknote.com/catechism. There is also a series on all the Popes. You can jump in at any time and you’ll finish the same time next year. You’ll get one email a day, Monday - Friday. Emails are not sent on weekends.
