COTTONWOOD — Happy New Year to everyone! I think we all will be glad to say goodbye to this year. We did get a little skiff of snow on the day after Christmas when we had our party.
The Cottonwood Recycling Center will be closed Jan. 2. They will reopen with usual hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 9.
Mass times will not change at the beginning of 2021 between St. Anthony and St. Mary’s as they have in past years. With the early Sunday morning schedule having back-to-back Masses at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., it is easier and more convenient for Father Paul to stay in Cottonwood and celebrate those two Masses than go to St. Anthony’s for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. If the virus situation improves in the spring and we can remove the ropes and discontinue the 7 a.m. Mass and the Sunday evening Mass, then we would consider the switch at that time.
Pioneer Senior Citizens are not serving in-person lunches at the meal site until further notice. Lunches are still available through grab and go or by delivery. Call Carol Altman by 10 a.m. for pickup or delivery. Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments may call Coast driver, Katie Manifold, at 509-397-2935.
The St. Anthony Crab Feed, scheduled for January, has been canceled.
Mega kudos to Leann Lightfield and Pixie Jones who chose the YWCA annual auction to benefit victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault for their senior project. The auction was canceled on account of Covid, but they changed it to a raffle instead of a silent auction. They sold lots of tickets and raised $1,200.00 for the event. Good job, girls!
The Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union has postponed their annual meeting due to Covid. They are hoping to reschedule the meeting in late spring, if the restrictions are lifted by then.
Prairie football players won honors recently. Dean Johnson has been named the 1ADI Player of the Year, for the state of Idaho. Brody Hasseslstrom was named to the 1st team as a running back, and Cole Schlader was named to the 2nd team as a defensive back. Good job, guys!
Ivan and Dina Nuxoll will be celebrating their 49th anniversary on Jan. 2. They have been housebound for a long time and I’m sure they would love to receive cards from you. The address is 1152 Greencreek ID 83533.
Lloyd Nuxoll is doing a good job of cleaning snow off the sidewalks in Greencreek, around the church and hall whenever it is necessary. He has done this for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.