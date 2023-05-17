COTTONWOOD — Shortly after moving to Cottonwood many moons ago, I was talking to some students after school about vehicles. They knew that Lyd and I had a two-door Camry, but wondered if I had a hunting rig, as well.
“You bet,” I said; “I have a Toyota truck.”
“No, you don’t,” countered a young man who seemed relatively intelligent. “You have a Toyota pickup.”
“Truck… pickup… same thing,” I replied, though I sensed a trap in the offing.
What followed was a case of the student teaching the teacher. The young man, with support from his friends, pointed out that, at a minimum, a truck was either a half-ton pickup with duallies or a three-quarter-ton pickup and was primarily a work rig. Anything less was a recreational vehicle, and therefore a pickup. I pointed out that Ford and Chevy called them all trucks. “They just make ‘em,” one of the guys said, “they don’t use ‘em.” Case closed.
Since then, I too have become somewhat adept at what I call Cottonwords. I’ve learned, for example, that many people around here “make wood,” especially in the fall. I pointed out that the book of Genesis was pretty clear about who made wood, but to no avail. I’m confused about the word “camper,” though. I assumed it referred to a home-away-from-home that perched in the bed of a pickup. Here, however, it can also refer to what I would have called a travel trailer. This usage doesn’t seem as universal as the other two examples. I guess time will tell if it gets locked in as solidly as “pickup” and “make wood.”
Fortunately, I’m quite a bit better at other linguistic localisms. For instance, if I’m out and about and hear someone refer to the town of KaMYuh down on the river, I’m pretty sure they’re not from around here. The same is true for KooSKYuh. Dead giveaways, both of them. The worst obliteration I’ve heard for a fairly local town is OrOFFino. That’s just plain weird!
The bottom line is all of us speak English, which is an amazingly flexible and therefore frustrating language. We tinker with pronunciations and toy with definitions, and every little nook and cranny in this great nation has its own specialized vocabulary designed, in part, to frustrate the living daylights out of visitors and newcomers like me. So, if you’d like to help me get smarter, and you know more words in our localized vocabulary, please pass them on. I’m starting to write a Cottonwords dictionary and can use all the help I can get!
