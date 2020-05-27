COTTONWOOD -- We are remembering all our veterans on Memorial Day. We appreciate your service to our country. The VFW held their Memorial Day Services at the Ferdinand and Keuterville cemeteries this year. This is a great service that they do for our area. They alternate between the four towns doing two each year. Next year services will be at Cottonwood and Greencreek again. Give your favorite veteran a hug.
We got our baby pheasant chicks last week. They are so cute. If you belong to The Gamebird Foundation they will even help pay for the feed. They will be hatching them out every Tuesday for the next couple weeks. If you call by Saturday, you will get your chicks the following Tuesday. Contact “The pheasant guy” Jim Hagedorn at 208-883-3423 or Jhag1008@gmail.com. He can answer all your questions. The chicks are hatched at Little Canyon Shooting Preserve at Peck, Idaho. They are trying to reestablish the bird population in this area.
We have some Canada Geese hanging around our ponds this year. One day we saw two ganders get into a big fight. All the other geese were making a circle around them while watching the fight. Finally, one gander limped off and the other one strutted around inside the circle of onlookers like he was inviting anyone else who wanted to try fighting him. I have never seen that before.
Congratulations to all the graduates this year. All of the schools were able to figure out a way to have graduation for their school. These Seniors will not soon forget how everything was different this year.
Prairie Community Library will be reopening with restrictions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
