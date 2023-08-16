COTTONWOOD — It was mid-May of 1997, and we were in Cottonwood because Lyd was interviewing for the counseling position at the high school. We met with Stan Kress, the superintendent at the time, and had a nice visit in his office. From there, we headed up to the high school in Mr. Kress’ car so that Lyd could get a look at the school in general and the counseling office in particular. On the way, we met three or four vehicles heading into town, and the driver in each rig waved as they passed us.
“You must be a pretty popular guy around here,” I said. “Everybody’s waving at you.”
“Not hardly,” he replied, smiling. “Cottonwood’s just a really friendly town. Everybody waves whether they know you or not.”
26 years have proven Mr. Kress right; Cottonwood is a friendly town. There may be a hundred reasons why that’s true, but I wonder if it doesn’t boil down to one basic thing, and that’s neighborliness. An online dictionary defines neighborliness as “the disposition to be friendly and helpful.” Basically, we assume people we meet are decent, friendly people, and so we lead with a smile, a “good morning,” or a wave.
A number of years ago, a friend of ours came to visit for a long weekend. He lives in Portland and was curious to see how life in the country was treating us. We told him that we had a “can’t miss it” benefit event for a family in need that we wanted to attend while he was here and he was welcome to come along, which he did. He was amazed at the turnout and impressed with people’s willingness to help. We told him later the event had raised nearly $14,000 for the family. He was speechless, other than to say that something like that would never have been possible in Portland.
A couple of weeks ago, Lyd and I were out for our morning walk. As we approached the fairgrounds we met someone, a visitor as it turned out, and we greeted him with a “good morning;” I hope we were smiling as well, but the day was rapidly approaching 80 degrees, so who knows. At any rate, he replied with a “Good morning” and then added, “You have a nice little town here!” We allowed that we thought so, too, and continued on our way.
It occurred to us later, and I’d bet good money on this, that the visitor had, in all likelihood, already been greeted by someone else out for a walk that morning, maybe had been waved at by someone driving by in a pickup, or in some other fashion had been treated to some genuine Cottonwood neighborliness.
So, what’s the cost of a smile… a kind gesture… a greeting… a wave as you drive by? Absolutely nothing. What’s their value? Immeasurable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.