Cottonwood News standing

Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — It was mid-May of 1997, and we were in Cottonwood because Lyd was interviewing for the counseling position at the high school. We met with Stan Kress, the superintendent at the time, and had a nice visit in his office. From there, we headed up to the high school in Mr. Kress’ car so that Lyd could get a look at the school in general and the counseling office in particular. On the way, we met three or four vehicles heading into town, and the driver in each rig waved as they passed us.

“You must be a pretty popular guy around here,” I said. “Everybody’s waving at you.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.