COTTONWOOD — Many, many years ago, Lydia and I moved to Cottonwood and, for a number of months, rented an apartment on Peasley Street. As we were moving in, a woman who lived across the carport from us walked over to introduce herself. She was Hilda Frei, a true saint on earth. The usual introductory banter followed, and at one point she asked where we had moved from.
“Salt Lake City,” we replied, “We lived there for 10 years.”
“Oh,” Hilda said, “maybe you know my nephew, Johnnie.”
Now, Salt Lake City is a big town, where no doubt hundreds of Johnnies live. The question made sense in Cottonwood, where there might be half a dozen Johnnies, but how do you home in on one Johnnie out of hundreds? I went tactfully sideways.
“What is your nephew’s last name?” I asked, hoping to narrow the field down a bit.
“Stockton,” she replied, “Johnnie Stockton.”
You could have knocked me over with a feather! Everyone in Salt Lake City knew who John Stockton, the NBA legend was, but only a precious few would have actually known him. He was relatively well-known here because his mother was a local girl. Welcome to one of the glories of a small town where we know each other because we mostly live in the same neighborhood, so to speak.
About eight months after moving here we bought a house halfway across town, that is, about three blocks away. It was the Arnzen house, and we love it, the neighborhood, the location… everything! But though we’ve owned it for 25 years, in many ways, it is still the Arnzen house.
“Where do you live?” someone would ask.
“401 Bash Street,” we’d reply, which was met with a look of confusion. At this point, a helpful bystander would often bail in with “You know, the Arnzen house.” A look of comprehension replaced confusion, and all was well.
What this boils down to is that both large cities and small towns are populated by people who live in houses. The difference is that, in a city, the number of people someone really knows is a tiny fraction of the population, and in small towns that fraction is much larger. People in cities are mostly strangers who occupy houses, but small-town people are mostly friends and neighbors who live in homes. Addresses are necessary for navigating in a city, but in small towns, people often navigate by way of landmarks, businesses and homes that we know. It’s how we navigate in Cottonwood; only delivery services and my GPS care much about addresses.
