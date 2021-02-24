COTTONWOOD — To start off, we would like to introduce ourselves as your new Cottonwood community reporters! I, Tabitha Key, work at the local convenient store, Coyotes. I’m married with four girls. Born and raised here in Cottonwood. I, Serena Lockett, am a small business owner with both The Bent Hinge and Lockett Limousine here in Cottonwood. I am married and also have four children. I have lived in Cottonwood since 2001.
We are both co-chairmen for our town festival “Cottonwood Summer Fest”.
Now, for local news this week.
First, we would like to congratulate our Lady Pirates basketball team for bringing home the second-place trophy in the state basketball tournament. They represented our school and community very well. And congratulations to Madison Shears, for being named one of Idaho’s All Star High School basketball players.
Sending out good luck vibes to the boys’ high school basketball team, who start their district tournament this week, here in Cottonwood. Also, the junior high volleyball girls will end their regular season this week. Congratulations on a great season! Keep up the hard work girls!
This year we had something new in town, Shirley’s Dance Studio is offering tap dance for local girls. Thia Waller took on as lead dance teacher. They had their first recital on Saturday. It was a wonderful turnout and enjoyed by all who came to watch.
Wolftrack Brewing and Cottonwood Summer Fest committee bring to you a rootin’ tootin’ good time to be had this coming Saturday, Feb. 27, “Chili Cookoff!”. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the community hall, $5 cover charge. Hope to see you all there!
Welcome to the discussion.
