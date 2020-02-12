COTTONWOOD -- Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. This is a day to honor your loved ones and let them know how special they are to you.
The Holy Cross/St. Mary’s Dinner was last Sunday, and they did a wonderful job, as usual. It is always a tasty meal.
Next weekend after all the Masses, Father Paul will have anointing of the sick for anyone interested in receiving it. We will pray for healing for anyone who needs it.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee will have their Lincoln Day Celebration on March 20, at the Greencreek Hall. Money raised at this event will go toward electing conservative candidates in the election this fall. We are in the process of collecting auction items to be used for the live auction. Anyone wishing to donate items may contact Donna Wassmuth at 208-962-3561.
Monday, the 17th, is President’s Day. It is a day that we remember that our founding fathers wanted our country to be safe from rule by kings, and have a republic ruled by the people.
