COTTONWOOD — Did you grow up on the Camas Prairie? Submissions are being accepted for the third volume of first-person histories called “Our Story”, a Historical Museum project. The Museum is located on the premises of St. Gertrude’s Monastery. The main criteria for submitted articles is that the family should have roots in the Cottonwood, Keuterville, Greencreek, Ferdinand or Salmon River areas. Submissions can be up to 1,000 words and can include up to three images. Submit by email to Shirley Gehring at tech@stgertrudes.org. Deadline: April 1. Questions may be directed to Shirley at 208-962-2052.
We know there are some people who are not coming to Mass due to being homebound by poor health and/or being afraid to come due to the Covid virus. In our TriParish we have “Ministry to the Homebound”, where volunteer Eucharist Ministers take Holy Communion to shut-ins. If you know someone who is homebound, call either Bonnie Gehring at 208-962-5119 or the Parish Office at 208-962-3214 and give us their names. We will then make arrangements with them.
At their January meeting, the Idaho County Republican Central Committee had an interesting speaker. Margaret Fallat is a Nazi Germany survivor who told her story. It is on the Idaho County Republican Facebook page. Margaret is a cute, little 100-year-old lady who lived through a world war in Germany, under Hitler’s rule, and was warning us to not let our guard down.
