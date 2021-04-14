COTTONWOOD — Swing, batter, batter! Are you ready to slam back into action with some Prairie baseball and softball? We have a week full of action! Starting off, Monday, April 12 with high school softball at Grangeville. The following day, April 13, the girls played Nezperce at home, the high school boys also play at home that day against Kamiah. Thursday, April 15, the boys played a home game against Lewis County. Friday, April 16, the girls will host a home game against Kamiah CV. Saturday, April 17, the boys will travel to Kendrick, then play again at home on Monday, April 19 against Genesee, then Tuesday, at home, against Lapwai. The softball team also plays April 19 at Kendrick.
Junior high track will travel to Kamiah on Tuesday, April 13. The high school track puts their spikes into action on Friday, April 16, in Kamiah. The Prairie High School track team will be hosting a meet here in Cottonwood on Tuesday, April 20. They could use help in the Burger Barn if anyone is interested.
The community cleanup rollaway bin will be available from April 6 - June 5 for yard waste. It is located at the corner of Idaho and 2nd South St. Use only for city yard waste. Speaking of cleaning up, don’t forget to get your yard sale on the map for the Cottonwood Citywide Yard Sale, set for May 15. Contact Tabitha Key or Serena Lockett to sign up.
Don’t forget to get your little princess’ pretty dresses ready to hit the Princess Tea this Sunday, April 18, at the Prairie High School cafeteria!
Wolftrack Brewing presents “Pints Up Idaho” Friday, April 23! Come down and celebrate the returning spring weather and pick up your limited-edition commemorative glass. They will be serving delicious beer brats to accompany your favorite brew. The glasses are absolutely gorgeous, and supplies are limited. Purchase two pints and get that glass included. If you’d prefer only one pint, no problem, the glass is yours for an additional $2. To liven things up, everyone who purchases a glass will get their name entered in a drawing to win their own Wolftrack Brewing grunt and hat! We are so excited to be taking part once more in this event and we can’t wait to see you all there! Thank you Idaho Brewers United for making these events possible!
What did you do for Spring Break? Want to share your adventures? Send us your stories and pictures, we would love to share with everyone!
Do you have Facebook and love to see old, nostalgic pictures of Cottonwood? Join the “You Know You Are From Cottonwood Idaho” page and you will see numerous old photos, posted by the Hoene brothers, that date back to the late 1800’s up to present day. It’s so fun to see Cottonwood change throughout the decades.
We send out our condolences to the families of Liz Wassmuth and Tom Frei, who both recently passed away.
