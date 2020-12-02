COTTONWOOD — Mystery Night winners of the $10,000 prize this year were William and Lynn Goeckner, of Keuterville. The theme for the night was “1950’s Holiday in Vermont.” They will be able to spend their winnings at any of the sponsors: Bud’s Powersports, Cottonwood Foods, Les Schwab Tire Center-Grangeville, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, B&A Performance Auto, Intermountain Feed & Mercantile and Sonnen Meats. Many people participated in online auctions, which was new this year.
Danielle Cochran recently received the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Award. The award is presented to one officer in each of the 50 states annually. Congratulations, Danielle!
Prairie Booster Club donated $2,500 to help buy cameras that can film the game when they cannot have spectators at the game. Fans will be able to see the game online.
Riener’s Grocery was the winning team in the Cottonwood Gun Club 6-week Night Shoot. Good job, guys!
LifeNet Health recognized St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals for their outstanding support for the gift of tissue donations. They received the Idaho Critical Access Hospital of the Year Award. LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world’s most trusted provider of transplant solutions, from organ and tissue procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For information go to www.lifenethealth.org. To sign up as a donor visit RegisterMe.org.
Mass times will not change at the beginning of 2021 between St. Anthony and St. Mary’s as they have in past years. With the early Sunday morning schedule having back-to-back Masses at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., it is more convenient for Father Paul to stay in Cottonwood and celebrate those two Masses, then go to St. Anthony for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. If the Coronavirus situation improves sometime in the spring, and we can remove all the ropes and discontinue the 7 a.m. Mass, then a switch would be considered.
