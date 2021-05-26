COTTONWOOD — What a great weekend of state tournaments and meets! The Prairie track and field team did an amazing job! The girls’ 4x200 relay team placed 1st for the fourth year in a row! They also placed 4th in the 4x100 relay! Ellea Uhlenkott placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 4th in the 100 hurdles! Kristen Wemhoff placed 6th in both the 200 and 400 dash. Great job girls! The boys’ team placed 4th in the 4x200. Matt Coppernoll got 2nd in the discus with a throw of 140’ 8”. TJ Hibbard placed 8th in discus. Way to represent Prairie!
Boys’ baseball put up a great fight at the tournament in Orofino, bringing home 3rd place! The girls’ softball team traveled down to Boise and made a great appearance at the state tournament; they fought hard with a very tight strike zone. They didn’t end up bringing home a trophy, but what a season they had! Starting off the year with not even enough girls for a team to making it to state! Great job Prairie Pirates!
Congratulations to the Prairie High School 2021 graduating class! Graduation will be held this Friday, May 28, at the High School gymnasium at 7 p.m.
An American Bar is back open! They will be open three days a week to start. Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – close. They have big plans for a future remodel. Come support your local bar!
Cottonwood Summer Fest is set for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1. All class reunions that were canceled last year due to covid are welcome to celebrate this year, along with the current year’s classes. Contact Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook to get your parade forms. Lots of fun events are planned for this year’s Summer Fest! If you would like to set up a booth or volunteer to help the committee, contact Tabitha Key, Serena Lockett or Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook.
Special prayers for the Spencer family in this time of uncertainty. The entire community is sending prayers for Dave’s return.
Heartfelt condolences to the families of Chuck Uhlenkott and Norm Meyers on their recent passing.
