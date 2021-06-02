COTTONWOOD — Summer has begun! Prairie schools had a fun-filled week, ending the school year with a bang! From the Junior High going bowling in Lewiston, to the Elementary Field Day and Talent Show and Kindergarten graduation to our senior class of 2021, congratulations to all and best of luck on your future endeavors!
Prairie Community Library will be having their summer reading program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting June 3, at 10 a.m. Toddler story times (ages 2-6) is Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Time with Tales (ages 7 and older) is the first Thursday of the month (June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5). Come on into the library for more details, and join for a summer of reading, activities and prizes. If new in town, the library is located in the basement of the Community Hall.
The Center for Discovery will be taking a bus to Grangeville Swimming Pool for summer lessons. Lessons will be held from Monday, July 26 through Friday, Aug. 6. Sign up with Erin Shears by June 7. Fee is $35 per child, must be paid by July 7. If you have questions, contact Erin at 208-816-0202.
Cottonwood Summerfest is fast approaching! Lots of fun for everyone that day. Lawn mower races, dog show, egg toss, the famous ping pong ball drop, watermelon eating contest, hay bale throw, softball tournament, 3x3 basketball and more! Lots of vendor spots available. For information, contact any Summerfest committee member or our Facebook page. If you have a sports team or 4-H group and want to do some fund-raising, do it at Summerfest! Let us know how we can help you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.