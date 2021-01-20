COTTONWOOD — American Freedom Defense has scheduled an indoor class on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No equipment needed. Guns, ammo and gear provided. Simunition rounds will be used for indoor firing. You can also bring you own gun for training purposes. This beginner course is for adults, men or women, and youth, ages 11 and up, who are new to handguns. Cost is $125 for the eight-hour class. Lunch is provided. For information or to register: http://www.amfreedomdefense.org/nra-basic-pistol/.
The Prairie Quilters are inviting anyone in this area who is a veteran or if you know a veteran who does not have a quilt to let them know. They are still making Quilts of Valor for anyone who has served our country in any branch of the service. Contact Judy Forsman at 208-962-5906 or Lynn Sonnen at 208-962-7096 for information. They have well covered all the locals, but will make quilts for anyone who has moved here, also.
The Cottonwood Gun Club had five perfect 25’s the first week of the annual Camas Prairie 10-Week Shoot. They were Scott Jungert, Lowell Mader, Derek Schaeffer, Clint Riener and Bob Lustig.
You may have seen quilt squares on local barns around on the prairie. Well, we finally have one, also. It was a gift from our son, Neil, and Susan Wassmuth and family. It was painted by Mandy Crea. It has a patriotic theme.
On Jan. 4, Janet Richardson passed away suddenly. She was a teacher for many years at Prairie, teaching 1st through 4th grades. She was well-loved by all her students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.