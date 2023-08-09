COTTONWOOD — Got an email from Kristin Frish a few days ago suggesting that we might be interested in what would be happening at the Cottonwood recycling center on Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m. At the time, we were on the other side of the continent, and Sunday, July 30, promised to be a long, 18-hour travel day. Still, Kristin gave us enough information to let us know we’d really want to see what was going on, so at 7-something a.m. we showed up, and boy are we glad we did!
Already at work was a crew of young people from the Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club. They, along with their fearless leader, Cara Uhlenkott, were busy putting a fresh coat of white paint on both of the recycling platforms. An earlier group of 13 volunteers, 4-H members and some parents had scraped and otherwise prepped the surfaces of the platforms, railings, and such so the Monday morning crew could get right to work applying the first coat of paint. A second crew would be finishing the job with a second coat of paint that evening at 7 p.m.
As great as all of this sounds and is, it gets better when you know the backstory. Quite a few months before this, Kristin had made an appeal in the Cottonwood Chronicle for people to help out with recycling. As luck would have it, Tate Uhlenkott, an inveterate newspaper reader, saw Kristin’s article and wondered if this would be a good project for the Keuterville 4-H Club. He presented the idea to the group at the next meeting, and ever since the Keuterville Livestock regulars have been helping at the recycling center at least one Saturday every month.
And it gets even better! A couple of months ago, Sam Rehder noticed the white paint on the deck, stairs, railings and ramps at the recycling site was looking pretty worn. I’m pretty sure lots of people saw how worn the paint was, but Sam took it a step farther; he took a let’s-fix-it idea and bounced it off his 4-H club. Being the civic-minded group of young people they are, they went for it. During July and the first week of August, the Keuterville group and a number of parent volunteers, on at least three separate occasions, prepped and painted the woodwork at the Cottonwood recycling center, and it looks great!
From time to time, all of us become aware of some project or event that could use our support, our time, our skills, and/or our resources. We learn about these things because of a newspaper article, an announcement in church, or maybe a few words between friends and neighbors. But knowing isn’t enough. Even though we’re all busy, we need to take a page from some pretty heads-up young people in our community and put thought into action. We look forward to writing a few more articles highlighting the activities of other local groups that, like the Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club, have found ways to give back to the communities they love, and who certainly love them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.