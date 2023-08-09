Sam Rehder and Tate Uhlenkott at work painting photo

Sam Rehder and Tate Uhlenkott were among the volunteers helping give the Cottonwood Recycling Center a clean, fresh look.

 Free Press / Greg Deiss

COTTONWOOD — Got an email from Kristin Frish a few days ago suggesting that we might be interested in what would be happening at the Cottonwood recycling center on Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m. At the time, we were on the other side of the continent, and Sunday, July 30, promised to be a long, 18-hour travel day. Still, Kristin gave us enough information to let us know we’d really want to see what was going on, so at 7-something a.m. we showed up, and boy are we glad we did!

Already at work was a crew of young people from the Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club. They, along with their fearless leader, Cara Uhlenkott, were busy putting a fresh coat of white paint on both of the recycling platforms. An earlier group of 13 volunteers, 4-H members and some parents had scraped and otherwise prepped the surfaces of the platforms, railings, and such so the Monday morning crew could get right to work applying the first coat of paint. A second crew would be finishing the job with a second coat of paint that evening at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.