COTTONWOOD -- The quilt for the Assumption Parish Raffle was made by Jeanne Arnzen. There was also a fleece blanket donated by The Hangout, a Norwex package donated by Clint and Jonna Holthaus, and lots of CASH. Tickets are being handed out this weekend. Support Assumption Parish and come to the back of Church to get your raffle tickets. Assumption Parish will not be able to host their Annual Dinner. There has been some major water damage at Assumption Parish Hall, and with the COVID restrictions, the dinner has been postponed until next year. For tickets contact Pat 208-507-2633; Marilyn 208-507-1173; or you may pick them up from Seubert Excavators’ office or from the St. Mary’s Tri-Parish office.
Sierra McWilliams and Cole Martin were named Homecoming Queen and King at halftime of the game. The senior class float won the float contest. The Prairie Pirates won the game over the Potlach Loggers 56 to 6. Congratulations to all of you. Great job.
There will be a Rosary Rally in honor of Our Lady of Fatima on Oct. 10, sponsored by the America Needs Fatima campaign, which is hosting 20,000 other Rosary Rallies the same day across America. The intention for our Rosary Crusade is to beg God and Our Lady to save America from today’s chaos, immorality and social upheaval. The Rally will start at noon at St. Mary’s Church, in Cottonwood. We will walk down Lewiston Street past the hospital, through downtown and up King street. It is about a half mile walk. We will carry the statue of Mary on a platform along with banners and we need some children to carry a large rosary. For those who do not want to walk, there will be a rosary prayed at church at the same time. Contact Donna Wassmuth at 208-962-3561 to volunteer for leading the rosary, carrying the statue of Mary, organist, or carrying the banner. We would like to have some military people to carry flags and we would also like to have some police officers or deputies be part of the walk.
With fall coming on that means it is also time for hunting season. Good luck to all of you hunters. Check the regulations to be sure you know when and where you can hunt.
