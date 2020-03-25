COTTONWOOD -- I sneezed a sneeze into the air, it fell to earth I know not where, but hard and cold were the looks of those, in whose vicinity I snoze. Just something to think about with the virus going around. Continue to pray for an end to the coronavirus and for all those who are sick and all of us who are being affected by it.
Everyone should have spring fever by now. It has been so nice, and plants are starting to grow. I mowed my lawn last week. The tractors are in the field getting the planting done. It isn’t very often they can plant in March.
The Sixth Annual Purse Auction is April 19. The auction committee is excited to celebrate our 6th year of “Purses with a Purpose.” This year we have purses (seven concealed weapon purses) and totes filled with lots of goodies. We have tickets to ball games, hockey games, water parks and rodeos. Items to be auctioned include tools, baby quilts, wine and glasses, kids’ luggage, a tepee with animals and books for the kids, a garden cart ready for your spring and summer work and a 3-burner Camp Chef stove. If you would like to make a monetary donation or donate items, contact Colleen Sonnen, Cheri Holthaus, or Loretta Poxleitner. The auction will be held at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Come eat lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Browse the items and enjoy a lively auction which will start at 2 p.m. All proceeds stay in Idaho County and service the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. If you would like details, contact Colleen. Items can be dropped off at The Hangout, Cottonwood Federal Credit Union, Prairie High School and Prairie Elementary School.
All regular services are canceled in the Tri-Parish for now. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will continue at St. Mary’s in Cottonwood at the regular scheduled times, but people are to spread out and not sit next to each other. Maximum of 10 people in church at one time. Additional Adoration is scheduled for St. Mary’s on Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Father Paul will plan to be there during this time for confessions. Confessions will also be available by appointment. Call Father Paul at the office or on his cell phone to set up a time to meet with him. Office: 208-962-3214 Cell: 208-940-1226.
Advanced Welding sponsored a “shoot for cash” program during the 2019-2020 basketball season. Free throws made by both basketball teams were counted for $5 per make. The girls teams made 236 free throws for $1,180 in regular season, and the boys made 228 free throws for $1,140. A check of $2,320 was presented to the school by Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott to be used for the high school athletic program. Advanced Welding will match that same total to be donated to a local charity of their choice. Mega kudos to them for such a generous donation.
Good job to all the kids who were in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” show last week. You all did a great job.
