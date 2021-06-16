COTTONWOOD — Baa, moo, oink! Spring show for Idaho County Fair was this past Saturday, in Cottonwood. 4-H’ers showed up with their animals to get baselines established for the big fall show.
Local athlete, Dalton Ross, was chosen to play in the All-Star Football game this Saturday, June 19, in Twin Falls. He was the only player from Cottonwood chosen! Congrats Dalton and good luck!
Molly Johnson competed in the Idaho High School Rodeo Finals in Pocatello for District 3. She did not place at the State Finals; however, she did qualify for the Silver State Rodeo in Winnemucca at the end of this month. She will be competing in breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping. Congratulations Molly! Cottonwood is so proud of you.
The Cottonwood Summer Fest committee is gearing up for Summer Fest, which is set for the last weekend of July. This year has more events added, such as the Color Fun Run put on by St. John Bosco’s volleyball team, and the goldfish races put on by the Summer Fest committee. This year will be double the fun, as it will be double the class reunions! All the class reunions that were canceled last year due to Covid have been welcomed to join in on the fun this year. Softball tournament, ping pong ball drop, watermelon eating contest, live music from Henry Funke and so much more! If you want to set up a booth, need a parade form or additional information contact Serena Lockett or Tabitha Key. We could use more vendors still! Hope to see you all there supporting our community and local youth July 30, 31 and Aug. 1!
