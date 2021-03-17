COTTONWOOD — Happy St. Patty’s Day! Don’t forget to head on out to Keuterville and enjoy Linda’s special corned beef and cabbage dinner this evening!
The Gun Club Sausage Shoot was a huge success this past Saturday. One person said people traveled all the way from Boise to participate. Another said, “biggest turnout so far”. Good job Gun Club!
Speaking of successful events, the Lincoln Day Dinner and Auction was also said to have had the best turnout yet!
Cottonwood Summer Fest is looking for donations for their upcoming taco feed, to be held on April 24. They are looking for gift certificates, gift baskets, handmade items or anything of value. This is their biggest fund-raiser for the year. Remember, all proceeds to go pay for the events and cost for the big summer event. This year will be double the fun! All the class reunions that had to be canceled last year, due to covid, will be celebrated this year as well. Message Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook, Serena Lockett or Tabitha Key to make your donation.
This Saturday, March 20, is the annual Greencreek Crab Feed. Dinner is sold out, but everyone is welcome to come enjoy the dance with Vintage Youth.
Cottonwood Butte Ski Area had their closing day this past Sunday. With icy conditions, skiers sadly put away their gear for the year, but already can’t wait to return to the slopes this December.
Prairie Elementary School will have their Spring Concert on March 26, at 1 p.m. The concert will be streaming live on the PEPA Facebook page for all to see.
Spring sports are in full swing. The high school softball team barely made it with nine players. Everyone say a little prayer nobody gets hurt this year or the season could come to a screeching halt. The girls will hit the field this Thursday, March 18, at Lapwai. High school boys played Tuesday, March 16, against Grangeville at CV. The track team also kicks off their season Saturday, March 20, in Lapwai. Good luck boys and girls with your spring sports!
USA Wrestling hit the mat for their first go last Thursday, March 11, with a duel in CV. They then hit the Grangeville tournament on Saturday. Everyone did amazing and it was so much fun to watch. Cottonwood Wrestling Club will be hosting a tournament on March 27 at the Elementary school gym.
5th grade girls’ basketball brought their season to an end, placing second in the Kendrick tournament.
The 3rd and 4th grade girls started their basketball season with a tournament in LC Valley. They did really well, with only having practiced four times beforehand.
If you have any news topics you would like us to mention, send us a message! Happy spring!
