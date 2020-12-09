COTTONWOOD — So here we sit, still waiting for COVID to be over. High school basketball has started, and we have grandsons on the teams. This week they will play against each other and we can’t go watch. Bummer. We might be able to watch it on Facebook.
For the 24th Year, St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics will sponsor the “Angel Tree”, which helps with food/gifts for needy families. This year, due to Covid-19, we are asking for monetary donations to go towards the purchase of gifts for the children. While we have greatly appreciated individuals shopping for the kids over the years, we are trying to limit exposure so everyone can have a safe Christmas. Individuals interested in fulfilling a wish are asked to contact one of the coordinators at St. Mary’s Hospital: Kristi Holthaus or Brianne Thomason, or mail donation to “Angel Tree Project” PO Box 137, Cottonwood ID 83522.
“Historically, the 5 p.m. Christmas Mass at St. Mary’s has been standing room only. Since there is much less seating available, due to the ropes, I have added additional Masses. Once available seating is filled up, anyone else coming will not be allowed in and will have to attend a later Mass. I am sorry; however, this is due to the social distancing requirement. Santa Claus will not be available or attending Mass this Christmas.” - Note from Fr. Paul Wander.
Senior project for Cole Schlader: For my senior project I have chosen to give back to the Walden House. The Walden House is a Hospitality Center for families of patients at Kootenai Medical Center who are in need of overnight lodging. It provides lodging and most amenities for families during a crisis at a significantly low price. My parents were able to stay at the Walden House this summer and they provided great comfort to them during their stay. The Walden House has a wish list that I am hoping to help fulfill. Any donation off this list will be greatly appreciated. There will be a box at the front office of Prairie High School, in the Release Time buildings, and at the Tri-Parish office as well. If you have any questions, contact Cole at schl616@sd242.org, I will also pick up items from those who may not get out on a regular basis. I will be collecting items through month of December.
Dec. 12 and 13: Examination of Conscience, instead of a homily, and General Absolution will be given at the weekend Masses. Priests are not traveling and gathering for penitential services this Advent.
Dean Johnson has been named Player of the Year for the All-White Pine League Division I. Congratulations to him for a job well done.
The Cottonwood Butte Ski Area is offering punch cards for sale until Dec. 11. These make great Christmas gifts. A 10-day punch card is $140 which is $60 off regular price. There is also a 5-day card for $70, for a savings of $30. Call Loretta Riener, 208-962-5938, or email escape2cbsa@cottonwoodbutte.org to purchase a card or have questions. Check their Facebook, or website: www.cottonwoodbutte.org, for updated information on the upcoming season.
Congratulations to Larry Walkup, of Keuterville, who received a quilt of valor made by the Prairie Quilters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.