COTTONWOOD — Sunrise, sunburn, sunset, repeat, has been the theme around here lately. Kids have been out of school for a whole week! Days have been filled with Little League baseball, garden planting, mushroom hunting, beach sitting and of course, camping!
Cottonwood Youth Sports has Little League baseball in full swing. If you want to catch a game, Wimer field is usually buzzing with games in the evenings, Monday-Thursday.
Looking for summer camps/activities to keep kids busy? A few we have found out about include VBS at the Catholic Education Center, behind the Elementary School here in Cottonwood, June 21-25. Registration is $7 per child or $21 per family, which is due on the first day of VBS. Ages 4 and older are welcome. Contact Heather for information at pffpdre@gmail.com. Spike Frog Volleyball Camp will be Monday-Wednesday, June 7-9, at the Prairie High School Gym, contact Coach Schumacher for information.
Kyle Schwartz, Lane Schumacher and Zach Rambo have put together a boys’ basketball camp as their senior project for next year. It will be held June 21-23, for 4th - 8th graders. Only $20 per child, contact Kyle at schw303@sd242.org or Zach at ramb299@242.org for information.
Wesley Tucker and Jesse Cronan have also put together a football camp, geared towards Jr. High boys as their senior project. It is free and will be held June 14-16. Contact hall355@242.org for information.
Closure has been brought to the Spencer family as Dave’s body was found and recovered after the horrible boating accident a few weeks prior on the Salmon River near Pine Bar. Our thoughts and prayers are with Danielle and the rest of the family during these incredibly hard times.
Condolences to the families of Dan Karel and Keith Coppernoll, who recently passed away.
