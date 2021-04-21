COTTONWOOD — About 660 community members were without power on Friday morning for a few hours after a power pole was hit by a single vehicle, right in front of the hospital. Thankfully, angels were on the driver’s shoulder that day and no serious injuries occurred. People experienced power outages or flickers all the way to Ferdinand, Greencreek and the outskirts of Keuterville.
On Sunday, the Idaho County Royalty hosted “Princess Tea” at the high school cafeteria. An estimate of around 50 little princesses showed up! They learned their princess waves, how to curtsy, colored pictures for a coloring contest, in which the winner will get to walk with the Royalty during the fashion show at the Idaho County Fair. They also ate yummy princess snacks and got to decorate their own crowns. Thank you, ladies, for giving all these little princesses a chance to feel like royalty for the day!
The high school softball girls really rallied in the points this last week! They had six wins and zero losses! They crossed home plate 156 times! This week’s games for the girls include Monday, April 19, at Kendrick, and Saturday, April 24, at Potlatch. The high school boys’ baseball team won last week, with a score of 13-1 against Kamiah, their game on Saturday had to be canceled due to no umpires. If you would like to earn a little extra cash by being an umpire, contact John Rehder at the high school. The boys’ games this week include Monday, April 19, at home against Genessee, then Tuesday, April 20, at home, versus Lapwai and Saturday, April 24, at Potlatch.
The high school track team will travel to Lapwai, on Tuesday, April 20, and Saturday, April 24, they travel for the White Pine League Championships. The junior high track team will hit the track on Thursday, at Lapwai.
Don’t forget to head down to Wolftrack on Friday evening, April 23, for “Pints Up Idaho”! Get yourself a beautiful commemorative glass and enjoy some delicious brew!
It’s time for the annual Cottonwood Summer Fest Taco Feed and Silent Auction! This Saturday, April 24, come down to the community hall, eat some tacos, win a few door prizes and bid on your favorite silent auction items! Remember, this fund-raiser is what makes the summer festival happen. Come show your support and take the family out for cheap dinner and community fun! This will make dinner easy after a full day of sporting events. See you at 6 p.m.!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.