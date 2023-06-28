COTTONWOOD — Mention the term “deadliest animal,” and most people think of critters like bears, wolves, cougars and the like. In other parts of the country, alligators and crocodiles might come to mind. Switch continents and lions, tigers and elephants could get nominated. Cottonwood, of course, would vote overwhelmingly for snakes.
Alas, none of these fearsome candidates even come close. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call the mosquito the “world’s deadliest animal” because it is the vector, or carrier, for diseases that kill nearly a million people a year worldwide. In fact, mosquitoes kill nearly as many humans as the next nine “most deadly animals” combined.
Many years ago, our family lived in Alaska, a state that is well-known for its mosquitoes. A recent study found that in any given year, Alaska is home to an estimated 17,000,000,000,000 (read 17 trillion) mosquitoes! You literally have to experience the late-spring mosquito onslaught to know how bad it can be. Aside from the irritation they cause humans, mosquitoes pose a threat to some of Alaska’s unique wildlife, especially caribou. Read The Atlantic article “The Arctic Mosquito Swarms Large Enough to Kill a Baby Caribou” for more info.
And now we live in Idaho, a state that, in certain areas, has its fair share of mosquitoes… except in Cottonwood. I hesitate to mention this for fear of a massive influx of mosquito-loathing newcomers, but Cottonwood naturally has very few mosquitoes! This is due, in part, to the fact that we have fairly cold winters, relatively low humidity, and very little standing, shallow water. A former colleague once told me that one of the reasons he and his family moved here was because of the lack of mosquitoes. He retired many years ago and moved to the west side of Washington, where mosquitoes feel quite at home. I sometimes wonder if he misses the buzz-free spring and summer evenings of Cottonwood.
So back to the title. As it turns out, people don’t kill as many people every year as blood-thirsty mosquitoes do. But what kind of impact does our species have on nonhuman species? Scientists state the Earth has gone through five major extinctions, all the result of naturally occurring events such as the Ice Age and widespread volcanic eruptions. We’re in the middle of the sixth mass extinction, and it’s caused by us. Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to denigrate species like mosquitoes (yes, and snakes!) and take a look at how we threaten the rest of the species we share the planet with.
After all, we’re all in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.