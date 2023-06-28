Cottonwood News standing

COTTONWOOD — Mention the term “deadliest animal,” and most people think of critters like bears, wolves, cougars and the like. In other parts of the country, alligators and crocodiles might come to mind. Switch continents and lions, tigers and elephants could get nominated. Cottonwood, of course, would vote overwhelmingly for snakes.

Alas, none of these fearsome candidates even come close. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call the mosquito the “world’s deadliest animal” because it is the vector, or carrier, for diseases that kill nearly a million people a year worldwide. In fact, mosquitoes kill nearly as many humans as the next nine “most deadly animals” combined.

