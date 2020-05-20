COTTONWOOD -- The grass is green, flowers are blooming, and we have been able to work outside once in a while when it isn’t raining. Our garden is starting to come up.
Last week, we went mushroom hunting on Cottonwood Butte. We did find a few mushrooms. We noticed a goose way up in a tree sitting on a nest. It probably was an osprey nest. It was about 75 feet in the air. I have never seen a goose make a nest up that high. I hope the little babies survive the fall when they leave the nest. The goose is on the right side of the tree about three-quarters of the way up the tree. There was a long branch on the left side of the tree opposite the nest.
The Monastery of St. Gertrude has announced that they will not have the Raspberry Festival this year on account of the virus. This will be a big loss of revenue for them.
St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics have reopened all clinics, including Craigmont, Nezperce and Elk City, Lenne Bonner, President and CEO announced recently. They will begin doing any procedure or surgery that was postponed during the shutdown.
It’s time to start raising pheasants again. You have to get your order in, and you will get baby pheasants on the following Tuesday. Little Canyon Shooting Preserve is located at Peck, Idaho. Phone number for them is 208-486-6235. The baby birds need a heat lamp to keep them warm at first. They are fun to raise, and you could use it for a 4-H or senior project. They are trying to get the population up so we raise them to turn out in areas where they will have a good survival rate.
