COTTONWOOD -- The grain crops are turning golden very quickly with the warm weather. Harvest is not far off. Haying should be winding down, except in the Craigmont-Ferdinand area, which is a higher elevation. Blue grass harvest is in full swing.
The list for school supplies needed for this year has come out in the Cottonwood Chronicle, so it must be getting close to time for school to start. I have asked some of the kids if they would rather go to school or study at home. They said they would rather be in school so they can see their friends.
Construction has started on a new addition to St. John Bosco Academy. This the first stage of work to add new classrooms to the school.
Young Adults evening with Bishop Peter: All young adults (age 18-35) are invited to a BBQ with the Bishop. Mass on the deck will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, followed by a BBQ at the Guest House of Nick & Cherie McDonough. Bring your own drinks and a lawn chair.
American Freedom Defense is holding a Handgun 5 class on Aug. 8. The cost is $200. See their website for information: amfreedomdefense.org.
Riding classes at Hearts That Heal will start Aug. 17. Call Jessie Davy at 208-954-4861.
There are four girls who will be trying out for Fair Queen this year. Two are from Cottonwood, Leann Lightfield and Olivia Klapprich, Dani Sonnen is from Greencreek, and Kaylee Doughty is from Grangeville. The new queen will be crowned Friday night of the Fair, Aug. 21. Good luck to all the girls.
The Idaho County Fair is coming up soon, so get your exhibits ready. It is more fun when you enter things at the fair.
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Sister Agnes Reichlin, OSB. She was a very good nurse, working at St. Mary’s Hospital for a long time. She was always very kind.
Two of my granddaughters, Julia Wassmuth and Makayla Rose, decided to surprise me with a quilt. It is very special to have a gift that took a lot of time to do. On the quilt it says, “Surrounded by Love.”
