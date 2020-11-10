COTTONWOOD — On Veterans Day, I want to thank all veterans for their service, especially my favorite veteran, Virgil Wassmuth. He served in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. I also want to recognize all who are currently in the service of our country.
Congratulations to the 10 winners for Top Idaho County 4-H’ers for 2020.They are Reagan Brannan, Samuel Rehder, Ray Terhaar, Harlee Brannen, Halee Rowland, Makenna York, Miranda Klapprich, Brooke Romney, Chloe Rowland, and Ellea Uhlenkott. According to Idaho County 4-H program director, Susie Heckman, during the year club leaders keep track of all of the members’ activities, giving them points for their participation. Heckman said the purpose of the award is to recognize 4-H’ers who ex-emplify the goals of the 4-H program. Emphasis for the award includes overall achievement, leadership and citizenship. Good job to all of you!
The Idaho County Republican Committee is still selling tickets for a raffle for three guns and there will be three winners. The guns are a Smith & Wesson AR M&P Sport II, caliber 223/5.56; a Ruger Security 9 Caliber 9mm; and a Ruger 10/22 with scope and case. Ticket are $20 each or six for $100. The drawing will be held at the Idaho County Republican Committee meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17. You do not need to be present to win. Contact Donna Wassmuth for tickets at 208-962-3561.
Second Hand Treasures is the store in Fenn that helps support St. John Bosco Academy. It is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lots of people have been cleaning house, so we have lots of stuff at the store right now. Stop by and check us out. Phone number for the store is 208-983-5549. The store accepts credit cards.
Veterans Day Breakfast: The students of St. John Bosco would like to invite all veterans and their families to a breakfast. The breakfast will be hosted at St. John Bosco Academy, Wednesday, Nov 11. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The junior and senior class members will be cooking breakfast. Join us at 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood.
