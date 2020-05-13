COTTONWOOD -- What a nice sunny day we had yesterday for Mother’s Day. Best wishes to all mothers. We went to church after not going for a month; later we went mushroom hunting and although I did not find any, several in our group did pretty well.
Grab your hard hat and join us for an awesome building adventure! Explore God's work in the lives of saints and in our lives and dig into Jesus' deep love for each one of us during the best week of summer! Built for a Purpose Virtual VBS 2020 will be June 22-26. Due to COVID-19, we will be featuring an online Virtual VBS this year. We are committed to engaging your child in a week full of fun and interactive activities!! Information on login, take-home kit and t-shirt pickups and easy to follow family guides will be provided in the coming weeks. Enrollment is free, T-shirts are $5 each.
Graduation ceremonies for St. John Bosco Academy will be held after a baccalaureate mass on May 23 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Greencreek. David Wassmuth is valedictorian and Jessie Sonnen is salutatorian. Graduates will have tickets to give to friends and family for seating. The ceremony will be live streamed also.
Graduation for Prairie High School is Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m., at the football field. Only the graduates and parents will be on the field. Graduation will be streamed live on Facebook. Quite different from years past. Click on the following link to watch the ceremony: https://www.facebook.com/prairie.pirates.33. There will be a parade around town afterwards to give everyone a chance to cheer the graduates. Carson Forsman is valedictorian and Aaron Goeckner is salutatorian.
Valedictorian at Clearwater Valley High School is Dakota Gorges. I mention this because they all are related to me. David is my grandson, Carson is my grand-nephew, and Dakota is my step-granddaughter. Good job to all of you!
The prairie just gets more beautiful each week! Now the fall canola is in full bloom so there are yellow fields among the green ones.
