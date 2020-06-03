COTTONWOOD -- A funnel cloud was spotted a few miles east of Greencreek on May 26 at 9:30 a.m. At one point it looked like it touched down on the ground. There were several more smaller ones that day. In the early morning hours on Sunday, May 31, we had a terrible rainstorm. Weather is getting a little wild around here.
The Spirit Center at St. Gertrude’s Convent plans to resume welcoming guests for on-site retreats on July 1. Guests will be able to experience the prayerful atmosphere and beautiful setting of St. Gertrude’s while still observing social distancing. The gathering places will be arranged so people can stay six feet apart. All guests will wear masks. We are still reviewing whether or not guests may attend Mass and prayer as well as dine with the sisters. As we follow Governor Brad Little’s guidelines for the State of Idaho, some of these arrangements may change.
Holy Cross Mass on Sunday evenings will begin Sunday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Remember, the furnace at Holy Cross Chapel does not work. Father will need a volunteer each week to be Lector. Social distance does apply; practice it.
Vacation Bible School will be a virtual event this year in the Cottonwood area. Grab your hard hat and join us for an awesome building adventure! Explore God's work in the lives of saints and in our lives and dig in to Jesus' deep love for each one of us during the best week of summer! Built for a Purpose Virtual VBS 2020 will be June 22-26. We are committed to engaging your child in a week full of fun and interactive activities!! Information on login, take-home kit and t-shirt pickups and easy to follow family guides will be provided in the coming weeks. Enrollment is free, T-shirts are $5 each. Register on-line today at https://www.myvbs.org/triparishvbs2020.
Don & Irma Tacke, formerly from Greencreek, have moved and would love to hear from you. New address: 3217 W. Boone Ave “A,” Spokane, WA 99201.
