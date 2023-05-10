COTTONWOOD — One way or another I think we’re all birders. Not diehards, mind you; none of us are likely to be winging our way to Antarctica to witness the “March of the Penguins.” Especially at this time of year, we’re more likely to notice robins as they tease a worm out of the lawn, or chattering flocks of sparrows in the hedge, or hawks soaring overhead in search of an errant rodent. I think it’s safe to say that we notice birds far more often than any other wild animals.
The Camas Prairie is a marvelous place to watch birds. With lots of wide-open spaces and varieties of terrain, it’s hard to be in a spot where birds aren’t present. Nowhere is that more true than along Graves Creek Road, which starts just south of Cottonwood and ends up at the Salmon River, a distance of about 12 miles. It’s not that there are lots of birds, it’s the great variety of birds that can be seen. There’s plenty of water, cover and food to be found there, but its most important feature is that it provides a conduit, an expressway, if you will, from the warmth of the Salmon River canyon to the relative cool of the Camas Prairie, and birds and humans alike take advantage of that, especially in the spring and fall.
Say it’s a warmer-than-usual few days in late February. Humans may head down Graves Creek Road to find even more warmth, but some birds come up to the Prairie to see what’s cooking up here. We’ve seen robins in our yard in the last week of February! It’s a quick change of about 2,000 feet of elevation, and an easy 10-15 degrees of temperature, in those 12 miles, and people and birds have the gift of speedy transportation to check things out.
Getting to Graves Creek Road is easy. Turn west off U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 252 onto Twin House Road and then left at the first stop sign and you’re on your way. There are many places to pull off the road and then watch and listen. It may take a few minutes for the birds to become active again, but they’ll soon become their busy little selves. A pair of binoculars will be helpful for birds at a distance.
So, if you’ve got an afternoon to kill, in the next few weeks, think about meandering down to the Salmon River via Graves Creek Road. At the very least it’s worth slowing and quieting down to become part of the natural world for a while. If you’re a little lucky, you’ll discover a tiny part of the world that you never knew was there!
(New Cottonwood correspondents Greg and Lydia Deiss are retired educators who have called Cottonwood home for nearly 26 years. They enjoy traveling, visiting family and friends, and being out-of-doors unless it’s really cold!)
