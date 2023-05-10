Cottonwood News standing

COTTONWOOD — One way or another I think we’re all birders. Not diehards, mind you; none of us are likely to be winging our way to Antarctica to witness the “March of the Penguins.” Especially at this time of year, we’re more likely to notice robins as they tease a worm out of the lawn, or chattering flocks of sparrows in the hedge, or hawks soaring overhead in search of an errant rodent. I think it’s safe to say that we notice birds far more often than any other wild animals.

The Camas Prairie is a marvelous place to watch birds. With lots of wide-open spaces and varieties of terrain, it’s hard to be in a spot where birds aren’t present. Nowhere is that more true than along Graves Creek Road, which starts just south of Cottonwood and ends up at the Salmon River, a distance of about 12 miles. It’s not that there are lots of birds, it’s the great variety of birds that can be seen. There’s plenty of water, cover and food to be found there, but its most important feature is that it provides a conduit, an expressway, if you will, from the warmth of the Salmon River canyon to the relative cool of the Camas Prairie, and birds and humans alike take advantage of that, especially in the spring and fall.

