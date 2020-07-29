COTTONWOOD -- American Freedom Defense will be having a Handgun 5 class at their range at Greencreek on Aug. 5th. Register at their website: amfreedomdefense.org to find out more.
The list for school supplies needed for this year has come out in the Cottonwood Chronicle, so it must be getting close to time for school to start. I have asked some of the kids if they would rather go to school or study at home. They said they would rather be in school so they can see their friends.
The girls’ sleepover at St. John Bosco has been canceled, due to the virus. I’m sure the girls are disappointed as the older girls remember what fun they had when they were treated to the fun and games.
Construction has started on a new addition to St. John Bosco Academy. This the first stage of work to add new classrooms to the school.
Young Adults evening with Bishop Peter: All young adults (age 18-35) are invited to a BBQ with the Bishop. Mass on the deck will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7th, followed by a BBQ at the Guest House of Nick & Cherie McDonough. Bring your own drinks and a lawn chair.
Lewis county 4-H Horse Show will be Saturday, Aug. 1st, starting at 8 a.m., hosted by Hearts That Heal Riding School, in the Winona area. 4-H kids from around the area will be attending.
Riding classes at Hearts That Heal will start Aug. 17th. Call Jessie Davy at 208-954-4861 for more info.
