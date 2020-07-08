COTTONWOOD -- Haying is in full swing now with the good weather. Time for lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. I’ll be busy with the grandkids. It’s a tough job but someone has to do it! Ha ha! Granddaughter wrote that!
Youth Ministry Roadside Cleanup, gather at Debbie’s office Tuesday, July 14, at 5 p.m. We will clean the road from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Then to Subway for dinner, following the cleanup. All Jr. high, high school students, and adults are welcome to join us and help.
Youth Ministry Church Yard sleep-over, for high school youth, set for Friday, July 17, will meet in St. Mary’s Church yard at 5 p.m. to set up tents. At 5:30 p.m. to Subway/Taco Johns for dinner; 6:30 p.m. play at park and have ice cream. We will head to the drive-in to watch the movie. We plan to leave the movie at 11 p.m. A talent show will begin at 12 a.m., bedtime at 1 a.m. Saturday, we will have breakfast at the church at 8:30 a.m., then pack-up, cleanup and leave for home. Permission slips can be picked up from the plastic file folder hanging near the front door of the TriParish Office. They will need to be signed and brought with you to the event. Bring money for movie and dinner. Adult help is needed! Contact Debbie 208-553-5837.
There will be a Graduation Mass at St. Anthony on July 26th! All seniors are asked to be present at St. Anthony Church. Please wear your cap and gown and arrive half an hour before Mass begins. A BBQ will be held after Mass at the Greencreek Hall, all are invited, please bring a salad.
PFFP Notes: First Communion for all 2nd graders will be Sunday, July 12th, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. A Parent meeting and Retreat with the 1st Communion children will be July 9th, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
Virgil Wassmuth was showing his grandson, Justin, how to run this one-man sawmill. It is quite old, but it works well. Justin was able to saw some boards so he can build a corral.
