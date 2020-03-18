COTTONWOOD -- The Central Idaho Art Association 53rd Annual Spring Show will be April 22-25 this year, hosted by the Super 8 Motel in their conference room. Entries will be accepted Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and picked up on Saturday, April 25, no later than 4:15 p.m. Judge’s Critique and Appetizer Buffet is Wednesday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Show hours are April 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 24, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and April 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information, contact Jackie Zumalt at 208-983-0438 or Sam or Joy Perkins at 208-935-2903 also, ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.
The Sixth Annual Purse Auction is set for April 19. The auction committee is excited to celebrate its 6th year of “Purses with a Purpose”. This year there are (seven concealed weapon purses) and totes filled with lots of goodies. There are tickets to ball games, hockey games, water parks and rodeos. Donations from local craftsmen and local businesses in Idaho County will surely entice the entire family. Items to be auctioned include tools, baby quilts, wine and glasses, kids’ luggage, a tepee with animals and books for the kids, a garden cart ready for your spring and summer work and a three burner Camp Chef stove just to name a few selections. To make a monetary donation or donate items, contact Colleen Sonnen, Cheri Holthaus or Loretta Poxleitner. This will take place at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Come eat lunch from 12- 2 p.m., browse the items and enjoy a lively auction which will start at 2 p.m. All proceeds stay in Idaho County and service the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. The administrator is Kristi Beckstead who is our local YWCA representative. If you would like information, contact Colleen. Items can be dropped off at the Hangout, Cottonwood Federal Credit Union, Prairie High School, and Prairie Elementary School.
Lenten Penance Services are as follows: March 23, St. Mary’s, Cottonwood, 7 p.m.; March 24, Holy Trinity, Nezperce, 7 p.m.; March 26: Assumption, Ferdinand, 7 p.m.; and March 31, Sts. Peter & Paul, Grangeville, 7 p.m.
What are you doing for Lent? Consider discovering the Mass! Learn why we do what we do! All are invited! Catholic and non-Catholic. “Bishop Barron’s explanations bring home real answers for questions we all have” Light refreshments will be provided. For confirmation age and older. Baby-sitting provided at no cost. 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Catholic Education Center. (CEC Building). Discover the depths of the Mass with Bishop Barron presented by: Deacon Ryan Uhlenkott Presentation Nights: Wednesday, March 18, Wednesday, March 25, Wednesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 8.
Our Story… 3rd Installment of 150 Year Books! If you have a story you would like to have printed in the next installment coming out summer 2020, submit your story to Amanda Rehder. You may email Amanda at jack4734@vandals.uidaho.edu or mail to her at 1242 Cottonwood Butte Rd, Cottonwood. You may also drop it off at the Senior Citizen Luncheon on Tuesdays in basement of Community Hall or leave at the Museum. Submit your story before the end of March.
