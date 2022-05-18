COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Riding Club is seeking new members of all ages. Join the Facebook group or call president Mandy Riener at 208-413-3549. Membership dues are $20 per individual or $30 for the family; $5 per play day and $26 for the O-Mok-See. Upcoming play dates are May 15, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11 (O-Mok-See) and Oct. 2.
