COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Summerfest parade committee is seeking entries for the July 25 parade. Lineup is in front of the Cottonwood City Park at 9:30 a.m.; parade beings at 10 a.m.
Send name of group/business, driver, description, how many people on float and if throwing candy.
E-mail Audrie Johnson, Audrie.jane88@gmail.com or Serna Lockett, serenasantos0384@gmail.com.
