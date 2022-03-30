GRANGEVILLE — Area homeschool students partnered with Cornerstone Christian Learning School to put on the 2022 “World’s Fair.” The event was held at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Thursday, March 24.
“I chose the Czech Republic because I have relatives from there … and once when I was dancing around the kitchen, my family said, ‘It must be your Irish and Czech heritage,’” laughed Payton Trivett. “So, I wanted to find out more.”
Kevin Hauger said he chose Ukraine for his country because of what is currently happening there.
“The people are fighting for their freedom, and I hope they never give up,” he said.
Liam Castricum said he found it interesting that Alfred Nobel, for whom the Nobel Prize is named, was from Sweden.
“And this is a sweater my great-grandfather brought back from Sweden for my great-grandmother,” he showed a cream and blue knitted wool sweater.
Cache Turner said he had ancestors from Peru and handed out samples of tres leches or tres de Leche, a specialty sponge cake popular in Peru that includes soaking in sweetened milk and is topped with whipped cream.
“I helped my mom make them. There’s one each, no seconds,” he said seriously.
Trevor Paluh handed out perogies, which are a specialty in his chosen country of Poland.
“My mom made them,” he smiled.
Some students chose countries they hoped to visit, while others chose theirs based on already being there.
“I love Mexico,” said Alieyah Pineda. “It’s so warm there, and everything is colorful.”
McKenna Pineda and her family visited Jamaica for the first time last year.
“I hope to go back someday. The water was so nice, like bathwater,” she smiled.
“And when it rained, it was so warm you could just stay out in it,” she said, adding the average annual rainfall was more than 80 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.