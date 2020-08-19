COTTONWOOD – Get ready to continue “Kickin’ Up Your Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” as the county’s celebration began this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The 4-H dog show begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the rabbit show. The poultry show begins at 1 p.m., followed by the pigtail contest at 1:30 p.m. Enter and weigh livestock from 3 to 8 p.m. The 4-H fashion show is set for 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20, 4-H and FFA fitting and showing begins at 8:30 a.m. The Old Time Fiddlers will play at 1 p.m., and the Two-Minute Talent Show is set for 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21, the 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest is set for 8:30 a.m., followed by quality judging from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and continuing at 1 p.m. Royalty crowning for 2021 will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by music by the band Beargrass at 7 p.m. In addition, the Green Swing 4-H dance will be held following the royalty crowning.
Saturday Aug. 22, will bring the Idaho County Fair parade and kiddies parade on Main Street at 10 a.m.
Those interested can enter a float by registering online at www.idahocountyfair.org, or by contacting Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, parade chairman, by phone at 208-962-5850, or e-mail, jogehring@hotmail.com.
“We welcome all different kind of entries, including cars, pickups, 4-wheelers, horses, buggies, or simply walking,” Sonnen said.
Awards are set for noon and the Idaho/Lewis County Cattleman’s Beef Barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The culmination of the week will take place with the livestock sale, beginning at 1 p.m. All exhibits must be checked out between 4 and 6 p.m.
