Winners were announced for the Idaho County Republican Central Committee firearms raffle.
Dannishia Swofford of Kamiah won the AR-15 rifle, Brian Stowers of Grangeville won the Ruger Security 9 pistol, and Russ Frei of Grangeville won the Ruger 10-22 rifle.
Overall, approximately 450 tickets were sold, and the committee made more than $7,000, which this year went toward political candidates, as well as to four law enforcement support billboards placed in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.