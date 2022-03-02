The Idaho County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking Idaho County residents who are interested in preserving the history of the area.

This is a volunteer position and members are appointed by the Board of the Idaho County Commissioners to serve three-year terms.

All members shall have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in history or historic preservation.

Those who have professional training or experience in the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law or other historic preservation related disciplines are sought.

If interested, submit a resume and cover letter to: Idaho County Commissioners, 320 West Main St., Room 5, Grangeville, Idaho 83530. The next meeting of the commission is Monday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in the commissioner’s room at the Idaho County Courthouse.

