GRANGEVILLE — A dusty arena and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s didn’t stop 20 Idaho County horse 4-H’ers from competing at the 2021 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show Saturday, July 24, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena.
Members participated in the show to complete their 4-H horse projects. Record books will be shown at the fair and overall grand champions in fitting and showing (Mattie Lustig and Alaina Lustig) will participate in the fair’s round robin event held Friday, Aug. 20, at the fairgrounds.
“Don’t worry, parents, I asked your kids age-appropriate questions,” show judge Tamera Sigears, Deer Park, Wash., told event watchers. “Remember, a horse anatomy demonstration is always a great idea so these kids learn about their horses.”
Sigears spent the day judging and giving tips to 4-H members as they showed and rode their horses.
Klae O’Brien of Moscow was the trail class judge.
4-H members competed in fitting and showing, Western, English, and Bareback Equitation, and hunter/jumper as well as a pleasure trail course, and Western games. All competing 4-H’ers were awarded blue, red, or white ribbons.
Following is a list of Grand Champion and Reserve Champion awards.
Fitting and Showing: Junior champion-Kendall Fogleman; reserve-Jade Rose; intermediate champion-Olivia Uhlenkott; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik; grand champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
Bareback equitation: Junior champion-Payton Trivett; reserve-Jade Rose; intermediate champion-Alaina Lustig; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
Western equitation: Junior champion-Jade Rose; intermediate champion-Alaina Lustig; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik; grand champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Alaina Lustig.
Hunt seat equitation: Senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
Hunter/jumper: Senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
Trail class: Junior champion-Jade Rose; reserve-Gage Kaschmitter; intermediate champion-Kane McIntire; reserve-Olivia Uhlenkott; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
Poles race: Junior champion-Jade Rose; reserve-Gage Kaschmitter; intermediate champion-Raydin Hayes; reserve-Savanna Rose; senior champion-Noelle Chmelik; reserve-Mattie Lustig.
Figure 8 race: Junior champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Jade Rose; intermediate champion-Savanna Rose; reserve-Raydin Hayes; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
Keyhole race: Junior champion-Adelyn Morgan; reserve-Gage Kaschmitter; intermediate champion-Raydin Hayes; reserve-Alanna Brandt; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
Flag race: Junior champion-Jade Rose; reserve-Gage Kaschmitter; intermediate champion-Alanna Brandt; reserve-Raydin Hayes; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
Barrel race: Junior champion-Jade Rose; reserve-Adelyn Morgan; intermediate champion-Raydin Hayes; reserve-Savanna Rose; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Noelle Chmelik.
