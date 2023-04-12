Within the direction and guidance of volunteer Dannette Payton, the Idaho County Search and Rescue (SAR) K9 Unit was born in 2022.
Payton, of the Kooskia area, is a team leader with her K9, Hunter, and Brandy Henson, Riggins, with K9, Paca, assisting.
“I’ve been involved in K9 training and programs elsewhere, and I really just felt it would be such a valuable addition to the local SAR,” Payton explained.
The SAR resource operates within the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse. Members of the K9 unit are also members of either the posse or Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit.
“It’s definitely a big time commitment to train, to be available and be involved,” Henson said. She has trained her Border Collie, Paca, to work with the animals on her family alpaca farm and for SAR. The duo is certified in wilderness live/cadaver, along with human remains detection.
The group currently includes seven handlers and their dogs (K9s). Their mission is to aid, along with the support personnel, for the purpose of SAR or recovery of missing persons.
Many members of the group chose their dogs precisely because of their initial affinity for instruction and the ability to stay focused and obey.
“You can usually tell when they are puppies if they will make a good K9 SAR dog,” Payton explained. “Many wonderful dogs are not cut out for SAR, but make good family pets.”
Payton’s German Shepherd, Hunter, is trained in trailing and tracking, wilderness, land and evidence, including GSR (gun source residue).
All of the Unit’s handlers are working toward certification in their chosen discipline/s. In addition, there are many prerequisites for team members such as IS200, Basic Incident Command System for Initial Response, which provides the context for ICS within initial response and supports higher-level ICS training.
“It’s not easy, but it’s very satisfying to be out working with the dogs and have a chance to serve our community in this capacity,” Henson said.
Handlers and their K9s must continue training throughout their time in the organization and, among other things, become desensitized to many sounds, smells, distractions and elements. This includes helicopters and boats, flapping flaps and tarps and scents of other animals, such as horses or house pets.
“Nala is used to all sorts of noises and other things now,” Jaime Oliver of Cottonwood said. She is working on certifying her Labrador Retriever in wilderness live/cadaver.
Henson said the K9 Unit never interferes and only joins when they are requested by Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
“And sometimes we’re not just there as part of the K9 Unit, but as ground searchers, and the dogs may stay in the vehicles,” she said. “It really depends on the situation and what’s needed.”
Recently, the group spent time at Snowhaven/Fish Creek on a Sunday afternoon for avalanche and snow rescue training.
“The dogs are amazing,” Payton said. “It just takes a lot of work to get them to that point and to keep them at that skill level.”
Robyne McPherson and her father, Dale Ruebush, Kooskia area, are working their labs in wilderness training.
“I joined to spend some quality time with my daughter and support her,” smiled Ruebush, who said he is enjoying the family aspect and camaraderie of the organization.
McPherson said she knew she would be training for SAR in some capacity.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and we bred puppies with this intension,” she explained. Her dog is Moe.
Symphony Baldwin of Kooskia and Kyran Baker of Pollock are also members of K9 SAR.
Payton said anyone with interest is welcome to join the group. She is also available to assess dogs for trainability and can provide details on the process of joining the K9 SAR.
Henson said that even those who do not have dogs to work, but still want to help, could be valuable assets as flankers.
“We always need flankers, people who serve as helpers, when we’re training or working,” she said.
The group meets at least monthly for training and raises money through fundraisers and donations. All members of the group serve on a volunteer basis. The group was recently awarded a $3,500 Rural Community Grant from AgWest Farm Credit. Donation jars are set up at Riggins Whitewater Market and Fiddle Creek fruit stand, Cottonwood Foods and multiple places in Kooskia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.