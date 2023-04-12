Within the direction and guidance of volunteer Dannette Payton, the Idaho County Search and Rescue (SAR) K9 Unit was born in 2022.

Payton, of the Kooskia area, is a team leader with her K9, Hunter, and Brandy Henson, Riggins, with K9, Paca, assisting.

