What do you know about Idaho County history? Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society. Answers are at the end of the column. Questions this month are on Miller Hardware in Grangeville.
1 – Before it became Miller Hardware, what was its original name (operating from 1902-08)?
2 – Where was the first store (1902-08) located?
3 – Before moving the hardware business to downtown in 1924, where was it located from 1908 to 1924?
4 – What’s the name of the creek that runs under Main Street and under the former Miller Hardware building (now Larson’s Department Store)?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers:
1 – It started in 1902 as Grangeville Implement until Mr. J.E. Miller bought it and changed the name to Miller Hardware and Implement.
2 – The corner of State and North streets.
3 – The corner of Main and South Meadow streets, across from the current location of Ace Home Center.
4 – Dry Creek
