GRANGEVILLE — A mixed Chapman two-person golf scramble weekend is scheduled July 17-18 at Grangeville Country Club, with practice starting that Friday, followed by a putting contest at 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, followed by the tournament at 9 a.m. each day that Saturday and Sunday. Cost is $180 per team for the weekend, including lunches and greens fees. Contact Grangeville Country Club, 208-983-1299, to enter.
