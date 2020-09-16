GRANGEVILLE – Parents in Mountain View School District 244 learned COVID-19 was present at Grangeville High School when they received an e-mailed letter Sept. 10.
“An individual associated with the district tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter stated.
It went on to read that, according to the North Central District Health Department, the individual may have had contact with others at GHS Sept. 2-4, prior to diagnosis. Since the morning of Sept. 8, the individual has not been at school.
Privacy issues do not allow revealing if the individual is a student, on the school’s staff or otherwise.
“School is resuming as normal, at this time. We are monitoring the situation carefully along with health department,” superintendent Todd Fiske said. “We have contacted any school that we are due to play [in athletic competitions] or have played to notify them of a confirmed COVID case.”
Fiske said last Friday night’s football game was canceled due to the positive test.
“Other sports may still play a contest, and others we will monitor into next week. Coaches and staff continue to follow protocols of having students/staff stay home if feeling any symptoms and to self-isolate,” he said. “We have spoken that the impacts of COVID would be far reaching and our team is doing its very best to assure safety for themselves and for our student community. This will be a day to day monitoring situation.”
Fiske said the district schools continue to implement all of the mitigation factors, including mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, partitions and extra cleaning and sanitizing efforts.
