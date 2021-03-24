GRANGEVILE — All COVID-19 vaccines administered by Syringa Hospital and Clinics are by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the Soltman Center in Grangeville. To get on SHC’s list, call 208-451-7770.
The updated COVID-19 vaccine stages are as follows:
• Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition, open now; • Age 55-64 general population, open March 22; • Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition, open March 29;• Age 45-54 general population, open April 5.
