GRANGEVILLE —“COVID and policy work have taken up inordinate amounts of time,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske told the board at the Oct. 19 meeting.
Fiske reported he continues to receive calls from community members with messages on opposite ends of the spectrum regarding COVID.
“The conversations have been good, and the one common thread is, everyone seems excited we are in school,” he added.
Fiske said every school district across the nation continues to deal with the fluid information and all the minutia that comes with a pandemic.
“Flexibility is ruling the land right now — it has to,” he said.
He also explained though the district is doing its best, there are classrooms too large [with higher student numbers] to adequately physical distance six feet apart.
“It is impossible in some cases,” he said.
In other news, he reported a new head custodian is sought in Grangeville as district employee Cory Thesan is retiring after 33 years.
“Those will be some big shoes to fill,” Fiske stated.
Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) teacher Joe Tosten used public session time to comment on news reported from the previous month’s meeting held in Elk City.
“It was reported a teacher in the district resigned on a Wednesday, effective Friday, but that was only part of the story,” Tosten explained. “She offered to stay on until the end of the month, but that was rebuffed. She still came into work to help [her replacement] on her own time. It was not about being unprofessional – she is very professional.”
District maintenance manager Ty Reuter reported they are currently replacing lighting at the schools at minimal cost to the district due to an Avista rebate.
“There should be big energy savings there,” he said.
He also said they received four additional static sprayers for disinfecting classrooms.
“This makes it much easier, more efficient and quicker to sanitize each night,” he said.
He said a heater in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) cafeteria that has been out 20-plus years has finally been figured out and will soon be repaired.
