Note that the Border Days Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. each day, July 2, 3 and 4. Originally, lodge members thought there would be trouble getting enough help for the entire breakfast time, but it looks like they have the help, and they have the goods! So, stop by and get breakfast at Mt. Idaho No. 9 Masonic Lodge, 105 West South and Hall streets. It’s within perfect walking distance of everything downtown!
**
Give a holler to Border Days Grand Marshal 2021 Dennis Albers when you see him in a parade or at the rodeo, or wherever he and his family will be during the Border Days festivities. Pick up a Border Days special section to read the story on Dennis, or use your camera for QRU code (pictured here as well as on schedules and on several banners around town). Be sure to check for updates, as things do change during a big event such as this.
**
Thanks to Tracy Sharp and Amy Farris for all their work with Triple Bar Drill Team. The team will perform each night, July 1, 2 and 3, at the Border Days rodeos. The girls will also ride in the parades each day, July 2, 3 and 4.
Triple Bar Drill Team participants 2021 are Camden Barger, Elli Klapprich, Reece Barnard, Caryss Barger, Cressis Holes, Elizabeth Winkles, Lara Barnard, McKenzie Winkler, Sabrina Schmaus, Franki Galloway, Ariana Davidson, Kaleia Adkison, Riata Rockwell, Adri Anderson, Noelle Chmelik, Julia Klapprich and Elisabeth Austad.
**
Note that the Safe and Sane fireworks trailer will not be open in Grangeville this year as they lost their fireworks supplier. Hopefully next year the fireworks will return!
**
The Salmon River Art Guild and the Central Idaho Art Association will hold an art show at the Elks Lodge during Border Days. This is the first time the guilds have joined to have a show during the festivities. It’s free admission: July 2 and 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
**
Trinity Lutheran Church's Walking Tacos will be available at Pioneer Park Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
**
Have fun at all the Border Days activities and Cut ’Em Loose!
