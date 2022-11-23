GRANGEVILLE — The Cowboy Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, a jam session and open mic is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in for a couple hours of fun and music. Musicians, bring your own instruments.

Warm up with a bowl of taco soup while enjoying the music, and shop, as well. There’s still room for a couple more vendors. Call Jinny at 208-983-1033.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments