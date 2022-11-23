GRANGEVILLE — The Cowboy Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, a jam session and open mic is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in for a couple hours of fun and music. Musicians, bring your own instruments.
Warm up with a bowl of taco soup while enjoying the music, and shop, as well. There’s still room for a couple more vendors. Call Jinny at 208-983-1033.
