GRANGEVILLE — Through a grant application submitted to the Grangeville Community Foundation, the Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) has recently been awarded $1,500 as a contribution to the generator project. The generator has been ordered and will be a necessary piece of equipment to preserve all of the refrigerated and frozen food items the food bank stores for its customers.
The Board of the CPFB voted and approved the purchase of a generator that will automate the necessity of a backup generator in the event power is lost.
“It gives us peace of mind to know that when the unexpected occurs, that our future installation of the generator will preserve critical storage of food items for the community that we serve,” food bank representatives said. “Much of the labor is donated, but there are expenses in the installation of the generator, parts, propane drawn to the location, etc. We thank the GCF for their generosity to support this important acquisition.”
