GRANGEVILLE — Heartsaver - CPR/AED/First Aid classes will be held the next three months, sponsored by Syringa Hospital, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 30, Sept. 26 and Oct. 31. To sign up or for questions, contact Krystyna Sherrer at 208-983-8561.

