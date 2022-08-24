GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital & Clinics will be holding classes for Heartsaver - CPR/AED/First Aid. Scheduled classes for 2022 are Aug. 30, Sept. 26 and Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, contact Krystyna Sherrer at 208-451-5007.

